News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
UK Space Agency -Axiom deal will see first all-UK space mission
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
At least 16 dead in shooting in Maine as suspect still at large

Men arrested after vehicle rams police car following suspected burglary in Hampton, Peterborough

Two men were arrested following pursuit on A1
By Stephen Briggs
Published 26th Oct 2023, 15:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 15:21 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Two men have been arrested after a police car was rammed following reports of a suspected burglary in Peterborough.

Cambridgeshire Police said the incident happened at a building site in Hampton.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the force said: “Last night (October 25) at about 7.30pm we received reports of a suspected burglary in progress at the construction site at the end of Aqua Drive in Hampton Water.

Police said two men were arrestedPolice said two men were arrested
Police said two men were arrested
Most Popular

“Our roads policing officers located a vehicle leaving the site, however it failed to stop, ramming their car in the process and made off through Yaxley towards the A1M.

“After a short pursuit, the vehicle was stopped on the A1M near Norman Cross, resulting in two men, aged 20 and 46, being arrested on suspicion of non-dwelling burglary.

“The 46-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of failing to stop for police, dangerous driving and driving while disqualified.

“Both remain in custody with us at Huntingdon Police Station.”