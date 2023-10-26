Men arrested after vehicle rams police car following suspected burglary in Hampton, Peterborough
Two men have been arrested after a police car was rammed following reports of a suspected burglary in Peterborough.
Cambridgeshire Police said the incident happened at a building site in Hampton.
A spokesperson for the force said: “Last night (October 25) at about 7.30pm we received reports of a suspected burglary in progress at the construction site at the end of Aqua Drive in Hampton Water.
“Our roads policing officers located a vehicle leaving the site, however it failed to stop, ramming their car in the process and made off through Yaxley towards the A1M.
“After a short pursuit, the vehicle was stopped on the A1M near Norman Cross, resulting in two men, aged 20 and 46, being arrested on suspicion of non-dwelling burglary.
“The 46-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of failing to stop for police, dangerous driving and driving while disqualified.
“Both remain in custody with us at Huntingdon Police Station.”