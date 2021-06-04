Men arrested after robber posing as police officer carries out raid

At around 10:30pm on Sunday (30th May) a male posing as a police officer attended a property in Pennygate, Spalding and entered the building without permission. The offender then proceeded to assault the male occupant in his 50s and a sum of cash, along with power tools were stolen from the property.

The male occupant was threatened with a bladed weapon during the ordeal and sustained minor injuries. He was left shaken after the incident.

Two 45-year-old men and a woman, aged 39, have been arrested in connection with the incident. The two men have been released on conditional bail. The woman has been released on police bail while enquiries continue.

Police

A number of items believed to be stolen property have also been recovered.

Detective Inspector Paul Coleman said: “Thanks to the swift and collective efforts of officers from our Criminal Investigation Department (CID), our local intelligence unit and local response officers, we have been able to arrest three individuals in relation to this crime. I am pleased to say that we have also been able to recover a number of items of property which we suspect were stolen in the burglary.

“We are still appealing for anyone with any information that can assist in our enquiries. If you can help, please call 101 quoting incident 472 of the 31st of May.”