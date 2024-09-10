Medical tribunal called for jailed Peterborough doctor who had sexual relationship with vulnerable patient

Dr Francis Bailey was jailed in February

A medical tribunal has been called for a GP who was jailed after having a sexual relationship with a vulnerable patient.

Dr Francis Bailey, of Lyvelly Gardens, Peterborough, was sentenced to over two years in prison after being accused of pursuing a young woman who had recently been discharged as an inpatient at a psychiatric unit.

Police said Bailey visited the young woman with a colleague the day after she left the unit for a welfare check and later saw her for a consultation where he prescribed her medication including antidepressants.

Bailey also gave her his personal number and told her to call or message him if she needed help through a crisis point.

Police said the woman messaged him a few days later to say she felt suicidal. Bailey visited her and took the woman for a drive while he advised her what to do.

The following day they met again and began a five-month sexual relationship while he continued to prescribe her medication.

Police arrested Bailey in June 2022 after they were alerted to what was happening.

The 63-year-old was sentenced to two years and two months in prison back in February, after pleading guilty to three counts of a care worker engaging in sexual activity with a mentally disordered female.

He was also given a 10-year restraining order.

At the time of his sentencing, police said Bailey had “abused his position of power for his own sexual gratification”.

They also praised the young woman’s bravery for coming forward.

The Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service (MPTS) has now called a hearing in November to decide whether Bailey can continue as a doctor following his conviction.