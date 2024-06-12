Watch more of our videos on Shots!

All three charges were in relation to mistreatment of a tabby cat and a Jack Russell.

A women from March has pleaded guilty to three counts of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal.

All of the counts concern a female white tabby cat named Joey and a female Jack Russell called Jam owned by Vicki Bates of St Peters Road, March.

The case was brought by the RSPCA and the charges stated that Bates for failing to “investigate and address the cause of her poor bodily condition and weight loss” for Jam.

Peterborough Magistrates Court.

In Jam’s case, Bates failed to provide “proper and necessary veterinary care and attention for her chronic skin condition.”

She was further charged with failing to provide “proper and necessary veterinary care and attention for her eye condition” to Joey.

Bates pleaded guilty to all three counts at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on June 5.