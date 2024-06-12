March woman pleads guilty to 'causing unnecessary suffering' to cats and dogs in case brought by RSPCA
A women from March has pleaded guilty to three counts of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal.
All of the counts concern a female white tabby cat named Joey and a female Jack Russell called Jam owned by Vicki Bates of St Peters Road, March.
The case was brought by the RSPCA and the charges stated that Bates for failing to “investigate and address the cause of her poor bodily condition and weight loss” for Jam.
In Jam’s case, Bates failed to provide “proper and necessary veterinary care and attention for her chronic skin condition.”
She was further charged with failing to provide “proper and necessary veterinary care and attention for her eye condition” to Joey.
Bates pleaded guilty to all three counts at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on June 5.
Bates will appear in the came court again on July 9.