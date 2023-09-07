Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A burglar who stole tools from a house undergoing renovations in Fenland has been jailed.

In the early hours of 17 April this year, Martin Copeman entered the home in Marylebone Road, March, and helped himself to tools.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At about 5.30am, the victim was woken by a loud crash and saw Copeman in his garden.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Martin Copeman

Police were called who quickly located Copeman, 58, and his car outside the nearby Wetherspoons pub in Darthill Road.

A search of the vehicle uncovered a Stanley bag containing a multitude of tools, including a circular saw that was stolen from the victim’s home.

Copeman, of Hussars Court, March, appeared at Cambridge Crown Court today (Wednesday) where he was sentenced to three years in prison after being found guilty of burglary following a two-day trial at the same court earlier this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Constable Stefan Karanja, who investigated, said: “Copeman came out with all kinds of excuses in interview which contradicted his story, clearly digging himself into more lies.

“We were lucky to have found the stolen items this time, but unfortunately that is not always the case.

“I would advise people to use the free marking service for tools – immobilise.com - which will enable us to reunite you with your property should it be discovered later on.