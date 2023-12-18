Man who urinated on staff at Peterborough pub placed on sex offenders register
A man who exposed himself in a Peterborough pub and urinated on a member of staff has been jailed and placed on the Sex Offenders Register.
Mohammed Fatah, 25, was asked to leave the pub at about 8pm on 23 November after he was caught by management trying to drink customers’ leftover drinks from the glass washing area.
Fatah refused to leave and stated he needed to urinate, before exposing himself and urinating on the floor and the member of staff’s leg.
The woman tried to move away from him, but he continued to urinate while walking towards her.
Members of the public assisted in removing him from the pub before police were called who located and arrested Fatah.
Fatah, of no fixed address, appeared at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (14 December) where he was jailed for 16 weeks and ordered to pay £200 in compensation to the employee after previously admitting common assault and indecent exposure.
He has also been placed on the Sex Offenders Register for seven years.
PC Shauna Dwyer, who investigated, said: “This was a truly disgusting act by Fatah who had simply been asked to leave the pub due to his behaviour.
“It was only last month that he was in court and sentenced for assaulting a member of staff at Asda, so clearly has very little respect for those working in our local businesses. Due to his despicable actions, he has now found himself in prison for the rest of the year and on the Sex Offenders Register after exposing himself in public.”