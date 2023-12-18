Man who urinated on staff at Peterborough pub placed on sex offenders register

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man who exposed himself in a Peterborough pub and urinated on a member of staff has been jailed and placed on the Sex Offenders Register.

Mohammed Fatah, 25, was asked to leave the pub at about 8pm on 23 November after he was caught by management trying to drink customers’ leftover drinks from the glass washing area.

Fatah refused to leave and stated he needed to urinate, before exposing himself and urinating on the floor and the member of staff’s leg.

Mohammed Fatah was placed on the sex offenders register following the 'truly disgusting act'

The woman tried to move away from him, but he continued to urinate while walking towards her.

Members of the public assisted in removing him from the pub before police were called who located and arrested Fatah.

Fatah, of no fixed address, appeared at Huntingdon Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (14 December) where he was jailed for 16 weeks and ordered to pay £200 in compensation to the employee after previously admitting common assault and indecent exposure.

He has also been placed on the Sex Offenders Register for seven years.

PC Shauna Dwyer, who investigated, said: “This was a truly disgusting act by Fatah who had simply been asked to leave the pub due to his behaviour.