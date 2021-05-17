Man who started fire causing black smoke to spread given £1,800 court bill
A man who started a fire causing black smoke to spread has been given a court bill of £1,800.
The fire was started at Mill Lane in March between August 20 and August 21 last year.
Ian Smith, of Mill Lane, started the fire, which contained metal, plastic and other materials.
He was charged with breaching the Clean Air Act 1993, and at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court he was given a £1,000 fine after being found guilty of the charge.
He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £100, and costs of £700.