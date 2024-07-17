Man who set fire to his own home after relationship break-up is handed prison sentence

By Gemma Gadd
Published 17th Jul 2024, 12:12 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2024, 14:36 BST
The man texted his ex to say “house burning down now”

A man who set fire to his own house after breaking up with his girlfriend has been jailed for more than four years.

Emergency services were called out to the home of Daniel Willerton in Birchwood, Orton Goldhay, Peterborough, on the evening of October 4, 2021 after it was set ablaze.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Constabulary explained: “Police learnt how Willerton, 47, had broken up with his girlfriend the previous day and turned aggressive after getting no reply to text messages that afternoon.

Daniel Willerton (inset) and an image of his fire-damaged living room.
Daniel Willerton (inset) and an image of his fire-damaged living room.

“He poured accelerant on top of his laptop and around the living room before lighting it and leaving the house and sending another text message saying “house burning down now”.

“Willerton then made a string of abusive phone calls, making comments such as “I hope you’re happy, this is your fault” and “the next time you hear from me I’ll be in a prison cell”.”

Firefighters contained the blaze within about half an hour, before it had spread to neighbouring properties, but the damage to Willerton’s home was said to be “extensive”.

Willerton appeared at Huntingdon Law Court on Monday (July 15) where he was sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison after previously admitting arson with recklessness as to endanger life.

Fire damage at the address.
Fire damage at the address.

Detective Constable Angus Cashman, who investigated, commented: “Willerton’s actions were incredibly selfish and dangerous. Thanks to immediate reports from neighbours and the quick response of our colleagues at the fire service, the fire was under control before it spread.

“The sentence given shows the seriousness of this crime, which I hope sends out a clear message to the public.”

