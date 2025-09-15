A man who killed another man with a machete in confrontation at a Bourne park has been jailed for more than 12 years.

Reece Bruns, of St Paul’s Gardens, Bourne used a machete to strike Kyle Marshall when the pair confronted each other at Wellhead Park on 26 June last year.

The 21-year-old previously told Lincoln Crown Court he had lashed out in self-defence, fearing for his life – but Lincolnshire Police said jurors judged he had intended to cause Kyle some degree of harm.

Bruns had been passed the weapon by Aaron Clark of St Peters Road in Bourne - who can only now be named after turning 18 in recent months.

Reece Bruns

Both Bruns and Clark had initially been charged with murder but were eventually convicted of manslaughter as well as possession of a bladed article in a public place.

On Monday, 15 September, the pair were sentenced to a total of 19 years and six months for their crimes.

Bruns was given a sentence of 12 years and nine months for manslaughter, with a 15-month sentence for possession of a bladed article to run concurrently alongside it.

Clark was handed a sentence of six years and nine months for manslaughter.

Aaron Clark

He will serve this in a young offenders institution, with a 10-month sentence for possession of a blade article to run concurrently alongside it.

“There is no reason to carry a knife and when you make the choice to take a weapon into a public place you are putting lives at risk."

Detective Chief Inspector Jennifer Lovatt previously said: “It was a huge investigation which saw us speak to a significant number of witnesses.

“It was one of the hottest days of the year and as a result there were a lot of people around when it happened.

“We spoke to around 100 people – which we needed to do as there was no CCTV that captured the actual incident.

“It was a horrific and traumatic incident which a number of people witnessed, including Kyle’s family who we’d like to extend our deepest condolences to.

“I would also really like to thank the community for their understanding throughout the initial stages of the investigation as I appreciate it will have caused disruption.

“As part of this investigation we found videos and images of young people glamourising knives and weapons on mobile phones.

“I would implore any young person to make the right choice – say no to knives and weapons, put the safety of yourselves and those around you first.

“If anyone reading this is in a situation where they feel they need to carry a knife please speak to a responsible adult about it, whether that’s your parents, teacher, a trusted adult or the police.

“They can help to resolve the situation as the consequences of carrying a knife as seen in this investigation could result in someone being seriously or fatally injured or a prison sentence.”