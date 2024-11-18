Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man who tried to blend in with shop staff to steal has been jailed.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Harkins, 43, stole £763 worth of tools from B&Q, in Maskew Avenue Retail Park, Peterborough, while it was closed at 9pm on 6 November.

He wore a hi-vis jacket to disguise himself as a member of staff, and was only caught and detained by staff as he made his way out of the shop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harkins, of no fixed address, also entered B&Q on November 1, and Savers, in Westgate, Peterborough, on 1 September, while they were closed, and stole twice from B&M in Bridge Street, Peterborough city centre.

B&Q, in Maskew Avenue Retail Park. Photo: Google.

He was jailed for ten weeks at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on Friday November 8 after admitting three charges of non-dwelling burglary and two thefts.

Detective Sergeant Peter Hume said: “Harkins knew exactly what he was doing by taking steps to try and evade being caught.

“If your business has been impacted by retail crime, please report it to us. These reports aid us in building investigations and identifying those causing the issues.”