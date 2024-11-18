Man who disguised himself in hi-vis jacked jailed after B&Q, Savers and B&M thefts

By Ben Jones
Published 17th Nov 2024, 23:30 GMT
Updated 17th Nov 2024, 23:56 GMT
A man who tried to blend in with shop staff to steal has been jailed.

David Harkins, 43, stole £763 worth of tools from B&Q, in Maskew Avenue Retail Park, Peterborough, while it was closed at 9pm on 6 November.

He wore a hi-vis jacket to disguise himself as a member of staff, and was only caught and detained by staff as he made his way out of the shop.

Harkins, of no fixed address, also entered B&Q on November 1, and Savers, in Westgate, Peterborough, on 1 September, while they were closed, and stole twice from B&M in Bridge Street, Peterborough city centre.

B&Q, in Maskew Avenue Retail Park. Photo: Google.B&Q, in Maskew Avenue Retail Park. Photo: Google.
He was jailed for ten weeks at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on Friday November 8 after admitting three charges of non-dwelling burglary and two thefts.

Detective Sergeant Peter Hume said: “Harkins knew exactly what he was doing by taking steps to try and evade being caught.

“If your business has been impacted by retail crime, please report it to us. These reports aid us in building investigations and identifying those causing the issues.”

