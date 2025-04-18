Man who chased and threatened to stab e-scooter rider in Wisbech is jailed
A man who threatened to stab an e-scooter rider before making off with the vehicle has been jailed.
Marc Coleman, 25, ran after the victim who was riding his e-scooter along Edinburgh Drive, in Wisbech, in September 2023.
A Cambs Police spokesperson said: “Coleman caught up with him at the junction with Acacia Avenue and put his hand in his pocket and shouted, “I’m going to stab you if you don’t get off this scooter.”
"The victim handed the scooter to Coleman, who rode away before abandoning it further down the road.”
Coleman, of Westfield Road, Manea, near March, was found guilty of robbery at trial last year and was sentenced to four years in prison at Cambridge Crown Court on 7 April.
Detective Constable Pete Wise, from the acquisitive crime team, said: “This was a frightening ordeal for the victim who was riding home when he was threatened and robbed of his scooter.
“I’m pleased justice has been done today and Coleman has been handed a custodial sentence."