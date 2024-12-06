Man who caused 'horrific' road collision near Peterborough is handed a driving ban

The front seat passenger sustained life-changing injuries and still requires counselling for the trauma suffered

A man who caused a serious crash by driving on the wrong side of the road has been disqualified from driving for a year.

Charlie Telfer, 21, had been travelling along the A16 from Peterborough to Crowland, at about 8.20pm, on 17 March 2023, when he collided head on with a BMW.

A Cambs police spokesperson said: “The engine of Telfer’s car became completely dislodged, while the BMW was forced off the road.”

Telfer's car following the road collision.

Police, ambulance and the fire service were all called to the scene, where Telfer and his two passengers had to be cut out of the car and treated by ambulance crews.

The spokesperson went on: “Telfer’s front seat passenger was rushed to Addenbrooke’s Hospital with life-threatening injuries while Telfer, his rear seat passenger, and the driver of the BMW, were all taken to Peterborough City Hospital with less serious injuries.

“The driver of the BMW suffered a broken wrist and a fractured ankle, which required surgery, and will have a permanent impact on both joints.

“Telfer’s front seat passenger suffered serious injuries including fractures, internal bleeding, and a punctured lung. He underwent various surgeries and required mental health counselling for trauma.”

Telfer, of Tudor Way, Rickmansworth, in Hertfordshire, admitted two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving at Huntingdon Law Courts on Friday (29 November).

He was handed a one-year driving disqualification, a one-year community order, which includes 240 hours of unpaid work, a fine of £600 and a £114 surcharge.

PC James Goose, from the Road Policing Unit (RPU), said: “Telfer was unable to account for why he was travelling on the wrong side of the road. His careless driving will leave the victims with lasting psychological trauma as well as ongoing health issues, and he is lucky that everyone survived this horrific crash. I hope he uses the time whilst disqualified to reflect on his actions.”