Man who broke police officer's ankle outside Wetherspoons pub avoids jail at Peterborough Crown Court hearing

A man who left a police officer with a broken ankle outside a Wetherspoons pub has avoided a prison sentence at Peterborough Crown Court.

Christopher Everdell (41) was being arrested on June 10 last year when he pushed the officer over in the street.

The constable landed awkwardly, bending his leg back, resulting in the broken bone.

Court news

Today Everdell, of The Grove, Stowmarket, appeared at Peterborough Crown Court, after he pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm and causing criminal damage, relating to damage caused to the officer’s watch.

The court was told the sentencing guidelines suggested a prison sentence of up to one year could be imposed – but Recorder Hansen, sentencing, said Everdell had shown genuine remorse for his action, and he could be dealt with ‘adequately’ in the community.

Giles Flemming, prosecuting, told the court police were called to The Swan and Angel in St Ives, Cambridgeshire, after an altercation between the defendant and his then partner.

He said the officer had his handcuffs out, when he was pushed to the floor by Everdell.

CCTV of the struggle was shown to the court, showing the moment the injury occoured.

In a statement read by Mr Flemming, the officer said he had required surgery, with a plate and screw attached to his ankle.

He told the court: “This is not what I should have to expect when performing my duties as a police officer."

He said he had been off work for a number of weeks, which had affected his morale. The officer worked as a tutor to other officers, and was on duty with a new officer at the time. He said: “My role as a tutor is to keep the students safe. I feel I let him down as I did not do this.”

Everdell, who represented himself in court, said that he wished he could turn back the clock.

He expressed what Recorder Hansen described as ‘genuine remorse’ in a letter to the court.