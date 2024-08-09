Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man who broke into a town hall putting him in breach of a suspended sentence has been jailed.

Robert Fitzjohn, 44, broke into March Town Hall in Market Place, between 5.30pm on Monday April 15 and 8.30am on Tuesday April 16.

He smashed a window to access to an office where he searched through a safe and cupboard before stealing cheque books, bank cards, a bottle of prosecco and another small safe.

Robert Fitzjohn breached a suspended sentence.

Fitzjohn also used bits of a drill to break into another office and went to the coffee shop where he stole £17 from the till as well as a pot of foreign coins and a cake.

He then left through a fire exit and Fitzjohn’s DNA was found on the drill bits.

On Wednesday (August 7), at Cambridge Crown Court, Fitzjohn, of Deerfield Road, March, was jailed for two years having pleaded guilty to burglary which triggered a suspended sentence.

PC Rachael Copeland said: “Fitzjohn knew exactly what he was doing by burgling March Town Hall and caused about £2,000-worth of damage in the process so it’s good news he’s behind bars.

“Tackling burglary, where it occurs at a home or in this case, a town hall, is a force priority and we will do everything we can to put burglars in front of the courts.”