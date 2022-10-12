Man wanted in connection with 'serious drug offences' believed to be in Peterborough
Police say public should not approach Daniel Kilroy
By Stephen Briggs
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
12th Oct 2022, 4:51pm
Police are appealing for help in finding man wanted in connection with serious drugs offences.
Daniel Kilroy, 31, from Stamford, Lincolnshire, is believed to be in the Peterborough area.
Members of the public are urged not to approach him and are instead asked to contact Cambridgeshire Constabulary on 101 with any information.
Most Popular
Police are also reminding people that anyone who harbours or assists an offender is also breaking the law and liable to be arrested.