Man to appear in Peterborough court after 12-year-old girl injured in alleged hit and run collision in Cambridgeshire

A man will appear in court today (Monday) after a 12-year-old girl was hurt in an alleged hit and run collision in Cambridgeshire.

A call came into police just before 4.30pm on Saturday (24 February), reporting a 12-year-old girl had been hit by a car in Warboys High Street and the driver had failed to stop.

It was initially thought the girl had suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries and was taken to Hinchingbrooke Hospital in Huntingdon, however it has been confirmed her injuries were not deemed to be serious.

Ervin Kovaci, 21, was arrested at his home in Heath Road, Warboys, at about 7.30pm on Saturday evening and has since been charged with failing to stop at the scene of a collision, driving without insurance, driving without a licence, failing to report a collision and production of cannabis.