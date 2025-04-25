"Man threatened door staff with tree branch" at Peterborough Wetherspoons The Drapers Arms

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One incident saw a police officer being assaulted

A man threatening door staff with a tree branch and the spiking of a woman’s drink are just some of the things police dealt with during night time patrols at the weekend.

Some 38 officers from Cambridgeshire Police patrolled Peterborough city centre’s pubs, clubs and bars over the Easter Bank Holiday.

Below are what the force claims is “just a snapshot” of some of the incidents they encountered.

Police pictured during their night time patrols of Peterborough City Centre.

• Arrested two people after door staff from Sir Henry Royce approached officers to report that a woman’s drink had been tampered with. Thankfully the woman was suspicious and didn’t consume any of the drinks before alerting staff, who tested them – the testing strips turned orange, meaning the drinks had been tampered with. The men were arrested after being detained by door staff, and have both been bailed until July while we carry out further enquiries

• Arrested a man in his 30s for threatening door staff at Drapers Arms with a tree branch after he was refused entry. He was given a conditional caution

• Arrested a man in his 20s for assaulting a police officer and being in possession of class A drugs. He was given a conditional caution and a Community Protection Warning (CPW), banning him from the city centre for three months

• Arrested a man in his 30s on suspicion of drug driving and being in possession of class A drugs after he was refused entry into Red Room and threw a packet out the car window. He has been bailed until July

• On our way back to the station, we issued a Traffic Offence Report (TOR) to a man who was caught driving without a licence and seized his car on the A47 near Walton. The driver, a man in his 40s, was arrested on suspicion of drink driving and has since been bailed until July

• Gave tickets to cars which were parked in a bus stop in Broadway and on double yellow lines in Bright Street

• Issued a section 59 warning and a Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) ticket to a driver who was repeatedly revving his engine in the city centre. If he, or his vehicle, is found to be involved in anti-social behaviour again, the vehicle will be seized.

• Initially issued a man with a CPW (Community Protection Warning) for acting anti-socially towards women, but he ignored the conditions and returned to the city centre later that night, resulting in him being given a Community Protection Notice (CPN). Failure to comply with a CPN is an offence and could lead to a criminal prosecution and conviction

A force spokesperson added: “These dedicated patrols will continue throughout the year to ensure that those enjoying our night time economy are staying safe and enjoying their night.”