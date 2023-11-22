News you can trust since 1948
Man taken to hospital after incident on Bridge Street, Peterborough

Number of police cars seen in city centre at lunch time
By Stephen Briggs
Published 22nd Nov 2023, 15:49 GMT
A man has been taken to hospital after an incident in Peterborough city centre.

Police were called at about 1.15pm today (November 22) after reports of a man threatening people in Bridge Street.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 1.13pm today to Bridge Street in Peterborough, with reports of a man threatening members of the public. Officers attended and one man has been taken to hospital.”