Man taken to hospital after incident on Bridge Street, Peterborough
Number of police cars seen in city centre at lunch time
A man has been taken to hospital after an incident in Peterborough city centre.
Police were called at about 1.15pm today (November 22) after reports of a man threatening people in Bridge Street.
A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 1.13pm today to Bridge Street in Peterborough, with reports of a man threatening members of the public. Officers attended and one man has been taken to hospital.”