A man was taken to hospital after being stabbed in a Peterborough street last night (Monday).

Emergency services were called to Cobden Street near the city centre at around 8.30pm following the incident.

A large number of police officers and ambulances were called to help the victim – a man aged in his 30s, who needed hospital treatment for his injuries..

A Peterborough Telegraph reader's picture of emergency services at the scene

Police are now appealing for witnesses following the incident.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at about 8.30pm yesterday (26 Sept) with reports a man had been stabbed in Cobden Street, Peterborough.

“Officers and paramedics attended the scene. The victim, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital with minor injuries. An investigation is ongoing.”