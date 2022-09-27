Man taken to hospital after being stabbed in Cobden Street in Peterborough
Emergency services called at 8.30pm last night following the stabbing
A man was taken to hospital after being stabbed in a Peterborough street last night (Monday).
Emergency services were called to Cobden Street near the city centre at around 8.30pm following the incident.
A large number of police officers and ambulances were called to help the victim – a man aged in his 30s, who needed hospital treatment for his injuries..
Most Popular
Police are now appealing for witnesses following the incident.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at about 8.30pm yesterday (26 Sept) with reports a man had been stabbed in Cobden Street, Peterborough.
“Officers and paramedics attended the scene. The victim, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital with minor injuries. An investigation is ongoing.”
Anyone with information is urged to contact the police online or via 101 quoting incident 421 of 26 September 22.”