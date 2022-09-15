Man still in hospital after emergency services called to Peterborough property

A man is in hospital after emergency services were called to a property in Peterborough.

Police and ambulance crews were called to an incident at Blackmead in Orton Malborne at about 1.40pm on Tuesday (September 13) after what police described as ‘reports of concerns for a man.

Residents told the Peterborough Telegraph that they had seen at least three ambulances as well as several police cars and police scientific support vans.

Police on the scene at Blackmead, Orton Malborne.

A helicopter was also heard circling the area.

Police confirmed that a man has been taken to hospital for treatment.

Yesterday (Wednesday) police said the man was still in hospital following the incident, and today police said they were unable to give a further update.