Man seriously injured in stabbing in Peterborough city centre
A man has been seriously injured in a stabbing in Peterborough city centre.
A large cordon was put in place in City Road, and into Northminster near the junction with Long Causeway and Broadway, following the incident in the early hours of Sunday morning (December 8).
No arrests have been made, and police have appealed for wintesses.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 4.10am yesterday (8 December) with reports of a stabbing in City Road, Peterborough.
“Emergency services attended and the victim, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries. His condition is not thought to be life threatening.
“No arrests have been made, but an investigation is ongoing.”
Anyone with information should contact Cambridgeshire Police, online or by calling 101.