Man seriously injured after violence breaks out in Peterborough
A man has been seriously injured - and another man has been arrested - after violence broke out in Peterborough.
Monday, 27th September 2021, 12:04 pm
Emergency services were called to the Westwood Park area of the city at around 5pm on Friday evening.
A Cambridegshire police spokeperson said: “Officers attended and a man was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
A man in his 20s from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of GBH and criminal damage. He has been released on bail.”