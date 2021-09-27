Man seriously injured after violence breaks out in Peterborough

Emergency services were called to the Westwood Park area of the city at around 5pm on Friday evening.

A Cambridegshire police spokeperson said: “Officers attended and a man was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A man in his 20s from Peterborough was arrested on suspicion of GBH and criminal damage. He has been released on bail.”