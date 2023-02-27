A ‘prolific offender’ who ‘preyed’ on an elderly woman as she went to use an ATM machine in Peterborough has been jailed for more than five years.

Adam Barratt, 42, attacked the woman after she took money out of a cash machine in Peterborough, injuring her – and her husband who stepped in to help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But he was caught a short time later after fleeing from the scene.

Adam Barratt

Cambridge Crown Court heard how Barratt targeted the woman, aged in her late 70s, as she left Barclays Bank, in High Street, Fletton, Peterborough, at about 1.50pm on Thursday, July 14 last year.

An accomplice had been watching customers withdrawing money and Barratt was sitting on some planters lying in wait for the victim to return to her husband’s car.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When she left the bank, Barratt let her walk past before lunging at her from behind.

He grabbed her handbag and pushed her to the ground, causing a head injury and injuries to her arm.

The victim’s husband tried to stop the attack but Barratt ran into him, knocking him to the floor.

Barratt ran off but was detained a short time afterwards by passers-by.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Friday, at Cambridge Crown Court, Barratt, of no fixed address, was jailed for five years and four months, having pleaded guilty to robbery and actual bodily harm.

DC Matt Reed said: “Barratt shamefully targeted the elderly woman in what was a cowardly and vicious attack so I am pleased he has now faced justice.