Man left with serious injuries after police called to incident near Peterborough
A man has been left with serious injuries following an assault outside a house near Peterborough on Sunday (October 10).
A man was arrested after police were called to an incident in Whittlesey in the early hours of Sunday morning.
A man has been arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent, criminal damage, assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH) and driving without insurance.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 2.39am on Sunday (10 October) with reports of violence outside a house on Coronation Avenue, Whittlesey.
“Officers attended and found a man who had suffered serious injuries and a woman who had suffered minor injuries. A scene was put in place to preserve any evidence.
“A 29-year-old man from Stamford, Lincolnshire, was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent, criminal damage, assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH) and driving without insurance.
“He has since been released on conditional bail until 5 November while enquiries continue.”