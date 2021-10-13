Man left with serious injuries after police called to incident near Peterborough

Police update

A man was arrested after police were called to an incident in Whittlesey in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent, criminal damage, assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH) and driving without insurance.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We were called at 2.39am on Sunday (10 October) with reports of violence outside a house on Coronation Avenue, Whittlesey.

“Officers attended and found a man who had suffered serious injuries and a woman who had suffered minor injuries. A scene was put in place to preserve any evidence.

“A 29-year-old man from Stamford, Lincolnshire, was arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent, criminal damage, assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH) and driving without insurance.