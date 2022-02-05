Man jailed for sexually assaulting a woman

Justin Elson, 37, carried out the assault in April 2020.

Elson, of Hartford, Huntingdon, was arrested and made no comment in interview. However, he has since plead guilty to two counts of sexual assault.

He was sentenced last Friday (28 January) at Peterborough Crown Court to one year and eight months in prison, and was placed on the Sex Offenders Register for ten years.

Justin Elson

DC Donna Hachin said: “There are many misconceptions about what counts as consent, but there is no way that Elson could have misconstrued a sleeping woman for a consensual partner.