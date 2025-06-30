Man jailed for role in 'large drugs operation' after Deeping arrest

A man has been locked up for three years for his role in what police described as a ‘large drugs operation’ after he was arrested in Deeping.

Dieter Glenn of Cross Street, Spalding had already been convicted for seven charges relating drugs and weapons when he appeared for sentencing at Lincoln Crown Court on Thursday, 26 June.

The 24-year-old was travelling though Deeping St Nicholas as a car passenger when the vehicle he was in was stopped and searched last January.

Glenn was arrested after cannabis and knives were found on his person.

Investigators seized his phone as part of the case and after carrying out enquiries discovered extensive links to a larger operation to sell drugs.

The evidence showed Glenn had his hand in the supply of cannabis, amphetamine, cocaine and ecstasy in the county.

He was convicted of two charges of possession of a knife in a public place, one charge of a possession of cannabis, and four counts concerning the supply of the aforementioned drugs.

Glenn, who pleaded guilty to the charges, was sentenced to three years imprisonment and handed a forfeiture and destruction order for the cannabis and knives.

He was also told to pay a surcharge of £228.

Detective Constable Chad Birch, who led on the case, said: “Glenn is a dangerous individual who had a hand in dealing illegal drugs in our county.

“He prayed on the vulnerable and weaponised their desperation to make money, unconcerned with the damaging impact it had on their lives.

“Lincolnshire Police are determined to root out drug dealing in the county and will pursue all lines of enquiry available to us to bring offenders to justice.”