Mark Allgood.

Mark Allgood, 45, raped and sexually assaulted the girl when she was in her early teens.

In 2018, the victim reported what happened to police and Allgood was interviewed.

Following an investigation, he was charged with two counts of rape of a girl under 16 and another of indecent assault of a girl under 14.

He denied the charges, but in April following a trial at Cambridge Crown Court he was found guilty of one of the counts of rape and the indecent assault.

On Monday (30 May) at the same court Allgood, previously of Jobs Lane, March, was jailed for nine years.

DC Tracey Beeson said: “I would like to commend the victim for coming forward to report what happened and for her continued bravery throughout the court process.

“This case shows that time is not a barrier to prosecuting perpetrators of sexual offences. I would encourage any survivors of abuse to report what happened to police.

“Bringing perpetrators of sexual offences to justice is one of our priorities and we will work with survivors of abuse to do all we can to offer them support.”