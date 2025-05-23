Man jailed for more than two years after embarking on two day crime spree near Peterborough

Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell

Chief Journalist

Published 23rd May 2025, 14:29 BST
Updated 23rd May 2025, 14:41 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Criminal caused ‘misery’ to businesses and community

A man who went on a two-day crime spree in Ramsey has been jailed for more than two years.

Harry Garnett broke into a garage, in Whytefield Road, on July 26, and stole a Peugeot 206.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 23-year-old drove the vehicle, while disqualified, and made off without paying for £24 of fuel from a garage in Newton Road.

Harry GarnettHarry Garnett
Harry Garnett

The following day he stole a can of Red Bull from the Spar in Great Whyte.

He returned a few hours later and jumped over the counter, put a member of staff into a headlock, and stole two packets of cigarettes.

Staff called police and Garnett was identified through CCTV and arrested within two hours.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

At Huntingdon Crown Court on Thursday (15 May), Garnett, of The Avenue, Ramsey, was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison after pleading guilty to robbery, burglary, theft, making off without payment, driving while disqualified and theft.

He is also disqualified from driving for two years and four months.

Afterwards, Detective Constable Steve Surtees, who investigated, said: “Garnett caused misery to businesses and the community over a 48-hour period with his offending.

"We hope the sentence provides reassurance to the community of Ramsey.”

News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice