Man jailed for more than three years after stealing cars, tools and child’s bike

Lord Elvis Smith

Lord Elvis Smith, also known as Lewis Wootton, aged 42, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Monday, June 28, in connection with the burglary which took place at a business in Eastwood Close in the early hours of May 11.

During the break-in, keys to two cars were taken, along with tools and garage equipment, as well as a Revvi e-bike belonging to the garage owner’s young son.

One stolen car, a black BMW X3, was later recovered in Axe Head Road, Northampton, and the other, a Mercedes convertible, was found in Blackpot Lane, Oundle, via use of the Northamptonshire Police drone.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elvis Smith, of Axe Head Road, Northampton, had pleaded guilty to burglary, and was sentenced to two years and nine months and ordered to pay at £190 victim surcharge. He was also jailed for two years and three months for car theft, to be served concurrently, four months for driving while disqualified, to be served concurrently, and six months consecutively for breach of a previously suspended sentence, making a total of three years and three months in prison. No separate penalty was imposed for a charge of driving without insurance.

The judge also disqualified him from driving for three years, to begin in 19 and a half months to correspond with his expected release from prison.

Investigating officer PC Tony Abbott, of the Force Burglary Team, said: “This case demonstrates the commitment of Northamptonshire Police to catching those responsible for burglary, and to recovering stolen property so it can be returned to its rightful owner.

“Whether a break-in happens at a home or a business, our burglary team will investigate thoroughly in order to bring offenders to justice.