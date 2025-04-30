Man jailed for more than three years after making 13,000 abusive calls from prison

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Inmate used prison tablet device to contact woman

A man who bombarded his ex-partner with more than 13,000 threatening and abusive calls from prison in just eight months will now spend even more time behind bars.

Brendan Gourley, 37, was jailed for three years and three months after a court heard he had used a prison tablet device to send messages to the woman in which he threatened to harm her or to show people intimate images of her, a court heard.

Data from the tablet revealed Gourley had called his ex about 13,000 times between March and October 2024 – sometimes more than 100 times every day.

Brendan Gourley

The woman said Gourley had been verbally abusive to her and members of her family in messages and voicemails.

Investigations revealed that Gourley had been using a prison tablet device to contact her.

Gourley had been arrested and recalled to prison in late February 2024 and spent time in jail until October the same year.

But a month before his release, the woman contacted police saying he had threatened to harm her.

The woman, who lived in Peterborough, told police Gourley had threatened her into sending him money in prison.

She claimed he told her he was not afraid to hit a woman or a female police officer, and said he would send someone round to her home to hurt her if she supported police against him.

Gourley was arrested but denied trying to get in contact with his former girlfriend.

When his own abusive voicemail was played back to him, Gourley denied it was his voice and continued to deny any wrongdoing.

However, he later admitted one count of harassment with fear of violence at a hearing at Cambridge Crown Court in February.

And Gourley, of Anford Close, Nottingham, was sentenced at the same court on April 25 where he was handed three years and three months in prison.

He was also given a restraining order for five years, preventing him from contacting his victim in any way.

Afterwards, Detective Constable Jake Owen, who investigated, said: “Gourley’s threatening behaviour and the impact it has had on his victim cannot be underestimated.

“As this case highlights, behaviour of this nature can leave victims feeling isolated and very frightened.

"I hope the conclusion of this case allows the victim to move on from this upsetting period of her life and gives her some closure.

“It’s important that victims of harassment know we are always here for them and will support them.

He added: "We would encourage anyone who fears this may be happening to them to get in touch, no matter how small or insignificant the behaviour may seem.”