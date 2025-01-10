Man jailed after using stolen bank cards in Peterborough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The victims called the police after spotting suspicious activity on their bank accounts

A man who was caught using stolen bank cards in Peterborough has been jailed.

Dane O’Callaghan, 37, was captured on CCTV using a bank card to buy alcohol from One Stop, in St Paul’s Road, New England, on 8 December.

Cambs police said the card had been stolen earlier from a car in nearby Eaglesthorpe.

A force spokesperson explained: “He tried to make a second payment but was declined as the victim had cancelled their card.

“O’Callaghan, of no fixed address, used another card the following day to pay for a taxi and various items from BP filling station, in St Johns Street, Peterborough city centre.

“That card had been stolen from a car in Northfield Road, Millfield.”

He was arrested in Alma Road, Millfield, on 28 December, and admitted two counts of fraud by false representation at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Friday (3 January).

He was jailed for eight weeks and told to pay £35 in compensation - £11 to the first victim and £24 to the second.

PC Curtis Quirk, who investigated, said: “I would like to thank the victims for reporting it to us once they spotted suspicious activity on their bank accounts.

“If anyone notices unusual transactions on their account, I urge them to block their card as soon as they can and report it to us so we can take action against anyone responsible.”