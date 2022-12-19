Man jailed after took £4 from mum in violent robbery
A man who robbed his own mother, taking £4 from her, has been jailed.
Filip Stula (37) pushed his 59-year-old mother to the floor and hit her over the head on 11 September after she said he couldn’t stay at their Warboys home if he was drinking alcohol.
He demanded £4 from her and threatened to kill her unless she handed over the money.
He also damaged his mother’s laptop.
At Cambridge Crown Court on Friday, Stula was jailed for three years and four months after admitting assault, criminal damage and robbery.
Detective Constable Steve Surtees said: “It’s often assumed domestic abuse occurs between partners, or couples, but as this case demonstrates, it can happen in any type of relationship.
“It takes a lot of courage for a victim to come forward and disclose information to police. I hope Stula uses his time in prison to address his behaviour.”