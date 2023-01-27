Man jailed after stealing bike from Peterborough station
Court told Lloyd Speight has ‘significant’ previous convictions for similar offences
By Stephen Briggs
2 minutes ago - 1 min read
A man who stole a bike from Peterborough Railway Station has been jailed for more than two months.
Lloyd Speight (35) of Fletton High Street, took the bike from the station on October 13 last year.
He appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court earlier this month, where he pleaded guilty to theft.
The court heard Speight has ‘significant previous convictions for like offences.’
He was jailed for 10 weeks,and ordered to pay compensation of £350.