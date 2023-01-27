A man who stole a bike from Peterborough Railway Station has been jailed for more than two months.

Lloyd Speight (35) of Fletton High Street, took the bike from the station on October 13 last year.

He appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court earlier this month, where he pleaded guilty to theft.

Peterborough Railway Station

The court heard Speight has ‘significant previous convictions for like offences.’