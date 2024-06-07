Man jailed after making off without paying 'large bill' at Turtle Bay in Peterborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two men appeared in court after incident in city centre

A man has been jailed after police said men made off without payment after they ran up a ‘large bill’ in Turtle Bay in St John’s Square, Peterborough.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Men made off without payment after they ran up a ‘large bill’ in Turtle Bay in St John’s Square, and were not able to pay for it.”

Police have now confirmed two men pleaded guilty at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

The incident happened at the Turtle Bay restaurant in Peterborough city centre

Marcus Ellis (29) of Naseby Close, Peterborough, pleaded guilty to obtain services dishonestly and possessing cannabis. He was ordered to carry out 80 hours of unpaid work within 12 months/

Jerome Ancient (38) of Fuchsia Lane, Ipswich, pleaded guilty to obtain services dishonestly and was jailed for 14 days. Both men were ordered to pay £35.10 compensation.