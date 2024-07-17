Man jailed after kicking ex-girlfriend so hard in the face it left a boot imprint

Mohammed Qadeer

Police have described his violence towards the woman as ‘vile’

A man who kicked his ex-girfriend’s face so hard it left a boot imprint, has been jailed.

Mohammed Qadeer, 33, of Kesteven Walk, Eastgate, Peterborough, began what police have called “a campaign of abuse” after she ended their on-off relationship spanning two years.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Constabulary explained: “The victim told Qadeer it was over after he viciously attacked her during an argument at an Edinburgh hotel on January 25.

“He punched her in the face, breaking her nose, but she told medics her injury was an accident.

“In the following weeks, Qadeer continued to call and message the victim and, in March, she “gave in” and met him at a hotel in Peterborough where he became abusive again.

“The next day, she dropped him off at a shop and vowed not to speak to him again, but he bombarded her with abusive calls, demanding she meet him.

“About a month later, the victim was about to leave her home to visit a friend when Qadeer turned up and, as he was “being nice” to her, she let him in.

“However, once inside, his demeanour changed and he tried to stop her from going to see her friend and punched her in the face, giving her a black eye.”

Police said the pair got embroiled in a row the next day, during which the victim fell over and “Qadeer ran up to her and kicked her in the face”.

The victim’s friend called the police, but at that time, the victim didn’t want to take it further, they added.

However, Qadeer was reported to police again after making a string of violent threats towards the victim.

The spokesperson added: “He also told her he knew he would be going to prison and would take her down with him.”

On Friday, July 12, at Huntingdon Law Courts, Qadeer was jailed for one year and eight months after pleading guilty to two counts of actual bodily harm.

DC Craig Leslie commented: “Qadeer’s treatment of the victim was vile, and I’m pleased he has now faced justice. He not only physically abused her, but psychologically too.

“I commend the victim for coming forward and I hope she will take some comfort from the result of this court process and be able to move on with her life.”

Anyone who is experiencing domestic abuse is urged to visit the dedicated domestic abuse pages of Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s website or call 101 or 999 in an emergency.