A man is in a critical condition after a shooting in Peterborough last night.

A large emergency services presence was called to Crabtree in Peterborough just after midnight last night after gunshots were heard. The road is cordoned off while investigations continue.

Today a police spokesperson said: “We were called at 12.34am today (13 April) with reports of a gunshot being heard in Crabtree, Peterborough.

Police at the scene

“Officers and paramedics attended the scene.

“A 29-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment, where he remains in a critical condition.

“An investigation is ongoing, and a scene remains in place. No arrests have yet been made.

“Anyone with information about what happened is urged to contact police via their web chat service or online forms at www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting incident 13 of 13 April. Anyone without internet access should call 101. Always dial 999 in an emergency.”