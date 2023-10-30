Man in court charged with causing death of Peterborough man who was struck by car in city
A man has appeared in court charged with causing the death of a Peterborough man who died when he was struck by a car in the city.
Karl Bradshaw (41), of Hallaton Road, died after being struck by a Renault Megane in Paston Ridings at about 8.30pm on October 20 last year.
On Friday (October 27) Stuart Nichols, 46, of Postland, Crowland, appeared at Peterborough Crown Court after he was charged with causing death by dangerous driving, causing death while driving unlicenced and aggravated vehicle taking. He pleaded not guilty and a trial date has been set for 17 June next year.
Following Mr Bradshaw’s death a statement from his family said: ““Karl was hard working and happy to help anyone. He loved having a laugh and joke with his family and friends.
“Karl had a great many friends who made him part of their families, which he loved and appreciated.”