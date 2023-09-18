News you can trust since 1948
Man fined at Peterborough Magistrates' Court after being caught driving at more than twice the speed limit

Results of the latest sentencing hearings held at Peterborough Magistrates' Court
By Stephen Briggs
Published 15th Sep 2023, 14:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Sep 2023, 14:30 BST
September 7

Nokhuzola Nyamweda (43) of Bollington Road, Leicester

Guilty plea to failing to give information relating to a driver

The latest sentencing results from Peterborough Magistrates' Court
Fined £178, victim surcharge £71, costs £120. Disqualified from driving for six months

Luke Norris (40) of Edinburgh Avenue, Peterborough

Guilty plea to speeding (66mph in a 50mph zone)

Fined £66, victim surcharge £34. Three points on licence

September 12

Mohammed Hussein (47) of Fellowes Gardens, Peterborough

Found guilty of speeding (65mph in a 30mph zone)

Fined £155, victim surcharge £62, costs £400. Six points on licence

September 13

Milli Simons (18) of Fulbridge Road, Peterborough

Guilty plea to assault by beating x2

Compensation of £100

September 14

Mario Madeo (27) of Haycroft Gardens, London

Found guilty of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour on a train between London and Peterborough

Jailed for 12 weeks. Compensation £250

Haithem Kshir (30) of Palmerston Road, Bournmouth

Found guilty of failing to give information relating to the identity of a driver

Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £105. Six points on licence

