Man fined at Peterborough Magistrates' Court after being caught driving at more than twice the speed limit
September 7
Nokhuzola Nyamweda (43) of Bollington Road, Leicester
Guilty plea to failing to give information relating to a driver
Fined £178, victim surcharge £71, costs £120. Disqualified from driving for six months
Luke Norris (40) of Edinburgh Avenue, Peterborough
Guilty plea to speeding (66mph in a 50mph zone)
Fined £66, victim surcharge £34. Three points on licence
September 12
Mohammed Hussein (47) of Fellowes Gardens, Peterborough
Found guilty of speeding (65mph in a 30mph zone)
Fined £155, victim surcharge £62, costs £400. Six points on licence
September 13
Milli Simons (18) of Fulbridge Road, Peterborough
Guilty plea to assault by beating x2
Compensation of £100
September 14
Mario Madeo (27) of Haycroft Gardens, London
Found guilty of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour on a train between London and Peterborough
Jailed for 12 weeks. Compensation £250
Haithem Kshir (30) of Palmerston Road, Bournmouth
Found guilty of failing to give information relating to the identity of a driver
Fined £660, victim surcharge £66, costs £105. Six points on licence