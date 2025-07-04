Man fined after pleading guilty of hunting a fox in Peterborough

A man has been fined after pleading guilty to hunting a fox in Peterborough.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jacob Whalley (33), of Huntsman's House, Barnby Moor, Retford, pleaded guilty to the charge of hunting a wild mammal with dogs on Friday morning (July 4) at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court.

The incident took place on November 30, 2024.

At the time, Whalley was a ‘whipper-in’ for the Fitzwilliam Hunt, based in the city. The role responsible for keeping the dogs from straying during the chase.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fitzwilliam Hunt in Stilton.

Fox hunting is illegal in England but with certain exemptions.

One of those exemptions allows for the use of dogs to flush our a fox so that it can be caught by a bird of prey. On this occasion, there was no bird of prey present.

This meant that when Whalley allowed the hounds to pursue the fox without stepping into stop them, the hunt was deemed to be against the law.

Mr Whalley’s legal representative Stephen Welford asked the for his guilty plea at the first opportunity to be taken into account and the fine eventually imposed was reduced because of this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The offence is non-imprisonable and Whalley was handed a £663 fine in total, including a surcharge of £165 and £85 prosecution costs.

Shaun Parish (36) of 4 Kennels Cottages, Milton Park, was charged with the same breach of the Hunting Act 2004.

He pleaded not guilty and is set to return for trial November 27.