Man fighting for his life after 'targeted' stabbed in Peterborough residential area

A man is fighting for his life after being stabbed in a residential area in the early hours of yesterday morning (Saturday, April 27).

At about 12.20am a man in his 30s was stabbed in Saltmarsh, Orton Malborne, by a group of men. He was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical but stable condition.

Saltmarsh in Peterborough. Photo: Terry Harris

It is believed the victim was targeted, with police describing it as an "isolated incident".

Detectives are not linking this to a stabbing in Kirkmeadow, Bretton, last Wednesday.

Detective Sergeant Liz Cooper said: “Although this incident happened late at night, it was in a residential area and close to a route regularly used by cyclists and pedestrians. There may have been people in the vicinity at the time of the attack who we need to speak to.

“We’re appealing to people who saw this attack, or a group acting suspiciously in the area, to contact us or Crimestoppers as a matter of urgency.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police on 101 quoting 35/28941/19 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.