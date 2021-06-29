Man faces life sentence after admitting stabbing daughter’s ex partner to death

Lance Woollard, 65, appeared at Cambridge Crown Court today where he admitted murdering 35-year-old Nigel Ebbage, who was his daughter’s ex-partner.

Woollard, of Richmond Avenue, March, attacked Mr Ebbage at his home in Honeysuckle Close on 29 April.

A post mortem examination carried out at Peterborough City Hospital concluded Mr Ebbage died as a result of stab wounds.

Lance Woollard

There is an auutomatic life sentence for people convicted of, or who plead guilty to, murder.