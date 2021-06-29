Man faces life sentence after admitting stabbing daughter’s ex partner to death
A man from March is facing a life sentence after admitting murdering his daughter’s ex partner.
Tuesday, 29th June 2021, 1:33 pm
Lance Woollard, 65, appeared at Cambridge Crown Court today where he admitted murdering 35-year-old Nigel Ebbage, who was his daughter’s ex-partner.
Woollard, of Richmond Avenue, March, attacked Mr Ebbage at his home in Honeysuckle Close on 29 April.
A post mortem examination carried out at Peterborough City Hospital concluded Mr Ebbage died as a result of stab wounds.
There is an auutomatic life sentence for people convicted of, or who plead guilty to, murder.
Judge Farrell adjourned the case for sentencing at the same court on 30 July.