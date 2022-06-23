A man is due in court today (Thursday 23 June) charged in connection with thefts from vehicles in Peterborough.

Dillon Currie, (30), was arrested in Westgate, Peterborough city centre, on Tuesday night (21 June).

He has since been charged with a total of six offences:

Currie will appear in court today

Theft of a bag and towel from a motor vehicle in Caldervale, Orton Longueville, on 18 June Attempted theft from a motor vehicle in Caldervale, Orton Longueville, on 18 June Two counts of attempted theft from a motor vehicle in Big Sky car park, Wainman Road, Woodston, on 18 June Theft of loose change from a motor vehicle in Sheepwalk, Paston, on 19 June Theft of alcohol from a motor vehicle in North Street car park, Peterborough city centre, on 21 June