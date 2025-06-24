Man due in court over threatening behaviour allegations in Stamford

A man has been banned from entering Stamford after being charged with public order offences in the town.

Martin Simpson (49), of no fixed abode, is charged with two counts of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour. Both alleged incidents happened in Stamford, the first on 7 May and the second on 17 June.

He has been bailed to appear at Lincoln Magistrates’ Court on 17 July.

Lincolnshire Police said one of the conditions of his bail is that he must not enter Stamford.