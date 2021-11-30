Man due in court over Peterborough city centre bike theft
A man is due in court today (November 30) in connection with the attempted theft of a bicycle in Peterborough city centre.
Tuesday, 30th November 2021, 11:22 am
The 38-year-old was arrested in Westgate yesterday evening after police received reports from CCTV operators about suspicious behaviour.
He has been charged with attempting to steal a pedal cycle and has been remanded in custody to appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court today.
Advice on how to best protect your bike from being stolen can be found on the Cambridgeshire Police website.