A man is due to appear in court following an attack in Huntingdon on Sunday (24 April).

Ashton Smyrk, 33, of Peartree Lane, Welwyn Garden City has been charged with grievous bodily harm, possession of cannabis and possession with intent to supply cocaine and heroin.

The charges are in connection with an attack in Oxmoor Lane which left a man in his 50s with part of his ear missing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ashton Smyrk will appear at Huntingdon Magistrates' Court tomorrow in connection with the attack