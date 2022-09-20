A man is due to appear in court today (Tuesday) charged with burglaries in Peterborough.

Vladimir Gregor, 35, was arrested in Broadway, Peterborough city centre, on Sunday afternoon (18 September).

He has since been charged with going equipped for burglary – namely being in possession of a screwdriver, gloves and face mask, and three counts of burglary including theft, relating to the below.

Court news

Broadway – theft of jewellery, cash, ornaments and other household items, between 28 and 31 August

Broadway – theft of electrical and household items including artwork, bank cards and a bicycle, on 7 September

Princes Gardens – theft of multiple laptops, phones, a safe, cash and bank card, on 12 September.

Last week Cambridgeshire Police said a number of burglaries had taken place in Broadway, and investigations were underway.