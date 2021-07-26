Man critically injured in Peterborough city centre stabbing

Police were called to Market Way near Broadway in the city at 5.03am on Sunday (July 25) following reports of violence. It was reported a man, aged in his 20s, had been stabbed in his neck, and was bleeding heavily.

He was taken to hospital with ‘life threatening injuries’ and he remains in what police described as a critical, but stable, condition.

There also were reports of a woman having been assaulted outside Red Room night club in Broadway just prior to the stabbing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police

A police cordon was in place in the area on Sunday morning as investigations took place.

Isaac Isa-Herd was arrested at the Travel Lodge in New Road shortly after the incident and has since been charged with GBH with intent, attempted GBH and possession of a knife. The 23 year old of Bader Close, Peterborough, has been remanded in custody to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court today (26 July).