Man charged with two counts of burglary in Bretton
By Stephen Briggs
47 minutes ago - 1 min read
28th Oct 2022, 11:26am
A man is due to appear in court today (Friday) in connection with burglaries in Bretton.
Lee Chambers, 38, was arrested in the early hours of Thursday morning after police received a 999 call about a man seen on video doorbell trying door handles.
Chambers, of Drayton, Bretton, has been charged with two counts of burglary with intent to steal, attempted burglary and assault causing actual bodily harm (ABH).
He is due to appear at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court today.