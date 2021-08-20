Man charged with stealing cakes and cookies from Millie’s Cookies
A man has been charged with burgling Millie’s Cookies bakery in Queensgate shopping centre yesterday morning (Thursday).
Friday, 20th August 2021, 12:18 pm
William Thornton, 45, was detained by security staff at the centre before police were called at about 8am after a reported burglary at the cookie stand where cakes, fizzy drinks and cookies had been consumed.
Thornton, of no fixed address, has since been charged with burglary and has been remanded in custody to appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court today (Friday).