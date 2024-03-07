Man charged with stalking and following women at Peterborough shopping centre
A man who was arrested following reports to police about a man acting suspiciously and following women in the Ortongate Shopping Centre and Orton Goldhay areas has been charged.
Mohammed Omar, 19, was arrested at his home in Pennington, Orton Goldhay, on Monday morning (March 4) by neighbourhood policing officers.
Detectives have since charged him with three counts of using threatening behaviour with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress, and two counts of stalking – relating to five separate victims.
Omar appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (March 6) where he was remanded in prison for another hearing at the same court on Monday (March 11).